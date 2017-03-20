10 March car thefts reported on South and Far South Side

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Police are warning South and Far South Side residents of 10 car thefts reported this month, the most recent Friday and five within a four-hour span Thursday, in the Avalon Park, South Chicago and Deering neighborhoods.

During these incidents, older model minivans were stolen from the street by unknown offenders, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The thefts happened:

• at 7 a.m. Mar. 3 in the 8100 block of South Chicago Avenue;

• at 2 p.m. Mar. 6 in the 8000 block of South Muskegon Avenue;

• at 10 p.m. Mar. 7 in the 10100 block of South Yates Avenue;

• at 2 p.m. Mar. 7 in the 8700 block of South Kimbark Avenue;

• at 8 p.m. Mar. 16 in the 8200 block of South Luella Avenue;

• at 10 p.m. Mar. 16 in the 8400 block of South Luella Avenue;

• at 8 p.m. Mar. 16 in the 8300 block of South Dante Avenue;

• at 11 p.m. Mar. 16 in the 8200 block of South Ridgeland Avenue;

• at 11 p.m. Mar. 16 in the 8100 block of South Saginaw Avenue; and

• at 12 p.m. Mar. 17 in the 3200 block of East 91st Street.

Anyone with information should contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.