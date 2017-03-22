Man charged with shooting near 26/Cal courthouse

- A man has been charged with shooting another man Monday morning near the Leighton Criminal Courts Building in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Tabari Harris, 19, faces one felony count of aggravated battery with the discharge of a firearm, according to Chicago Police.

A 22-year-old man was walking to the courthouse about 9:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of South California when a white van drove by and someone inside fired shots, police said at the time. The man suffered six gunshot wounds to the groin area and was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

An off-duty CPD officer saw Harris running away from the scene with a handgun and ran after him, police said. Harris was taken into custody in the 2800 block of West 25th Place and the weapon was recovered.

Harris, who lives in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, was expected to appear in bond court Wednesday.