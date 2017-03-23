Man carjacked at gunpoint in Old Town

Police investigate after a man was carjacked at gunpoint early Thursday in Old Town. | Network Video Productions

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A man was carjacked at gunpoint early Thursday in the Old Town neighborhood on the Near North Side.

The 52-year-old was in a black car about 3:20 a.m. in the 400 block of West Division when a male got out of a dark-colored SUV and walked up to him, according to Chicago Police.

The suspect forced the man out of his car at gunpoint and then got in and drove away westbound on Division, police said. The dark-colored SUV followed him.

The victim was not injured and the car was later found unoccupied in an alley in the 5000 block of West Adams in the Austin neighborhood, police said. No one was in custody Thursday morning as Area North detectives investigated.