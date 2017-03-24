Carpentersville men arrested with 3 kilograms of heroin

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Two men from northwest suburban Carpentersville were arrested Wednesday after police searched their homes and uncovered about 3 kilograms of heroin and more than $10,000 in cash.

Mario Betancourt, 37, and Misael Oropez-Garcia, 31, were arrested and charged with manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, according to Carpentersville police. The men are being held on $4 million bond and will be transported to the Kane County Jail to await their April 5 court date.

Carpentersville police, assisted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, uncovered two kilograms of heroin Wednesday while searching a home in the first block of Wren Road in Carpentersville. Upon further investigation, authorities also searched a second home in the 2100 block of Morningside Lane in Carpentersville, where they uncovered another kilogram of heroin and $10,000 in cash, Carpentersville police said.

The estimated street value of the seized drugs is approximately $400,000, according to authorities.