16-year-old boy shot 4 times in Austin

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A 16-year-old boy was shot four times Sunday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

He was walking on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Lotus at 11:28 a.m. when two males emerged from an alley, according to Chicago Police. One of the males was armed with a handgun and started shooting.

The boy was shot once in the left arm, once in the right foot and twice in the left leg, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

The suspect ran east in the alley after the shooting, police said. No one was in custody Sunday morning.