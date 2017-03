CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Illinois State Police are investigating a report of shots fired Monday afternoon on the Eisenhower Expressway on the West Side.

Someone reported shots fired on I-290 at Kedzie Avenue at 1:22 p.m., state police said.

No victims have been located, state police said.

Lane closures are possible during the investigation. ISP would not confirm media reports that the inbound Eisenhower was closed down between California and Independence.