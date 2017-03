SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Naperville police are offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man using counterfeit bills.

A man wearing a blue jacket and blue baseball cap was caught on video surveillance March 17 using counterfeit bills at various businesses in west suburban Naperville, according to Naperville Crime Stoppers.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information about the suspect involved should contact Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006.