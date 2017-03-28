Man captured after car chase, sought again after fleeing hospital

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Police are again hunting for an Aurora man, captured by police after a car chase and crash involving a stolen car, who then ran away from the hospital where he was taken, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office.

About 3:35 p.m. Monday, a Kane County sheriff’s deputy saw a black Ford Fusion speeding north on Lafayette Street in Aurora, police said. The deputy tried activating emergency lights and sirens to stop the car, but it did not stop.

The car was owned by the ex-girlfriend of a passenger, and the woman had reported it “taken without her consent” on Sunday, police said. However, deputies were not aware during the pursuit that the vehicle was stolen.

The car drove away from the traffic stop and turned south on Route 25, police said. About two minutes later, police again tried to pull it over, but the car struck a traffic signal pole at Route 25 and Ashland Avenue.

The driver, Billy Cole Jr., got out and ran into a nearby cemetery with a police dog in pursuit, police said. He then climbed a fence to avoid the dog, but the deputy walked through a gate and ordered him to the ground. Cole did not comply until the deputy pulled his Taser, and took him into custody.

He was taken Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora for observation, police said. About 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were notified that Cole had run away from the hospital.

An arrest warrant was issued, charging felony counts of aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, aggravated reckless driving causing great bodily harm, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, driving on a revoked license where two or more persons were injured, and driving on a license revoked for DUI; and a misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing a peace officer, police said. Cole was also wanted for an unserved order of protection out of Sangamon County.

Cole is a 38-year-old white man, about 6-foot-3, last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey sweat pants, police said. His last known address was in the 2000 block of Greyhawk in Aurora.

The passenger, a 27-year-old man, was also taken to Rush-Copley with potential life-threatening injuries, police said. He has not been charged.