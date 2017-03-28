Man tries to lure 13-year-old girl into his car in Lincoln Park

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Police are searching for a man who tried to lure a 13-year-old girl into his car Monday morning in the North Side Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Around 7:35 a.m., the 13-year-old was walking to school in the 900 block of West Wrightwood Avenue when a man driving a car approached and called out to her, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The girl continued walking as the man attempted to start a conversation, police said. About half a block later, the car pulled up again and called out to the girl for a second time.

She continued walking, ignoring the man, and pulled out her phone to call for help when she lost sight of the car, police said.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late teens or early 20s, with dark-colored, shaggy hair, police said. He was possibly driving a newer model, white or cream-colored sedan.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312)744-8200.