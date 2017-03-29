Police: Suspect pointed cellphone in fitting room in Palatine

- Police are searching for a suspect who pointed a cellphone under a fitting room door Sunday afternoon at a Target in northwest suburban Palatine.

Officers responded about 3:50 p.m. to a report of disorderly conduct at the Target store at 679 E. Dundee Rd., according to Palatine police.

A girl shopping at the store told investigators she was in the fitting room when she spotted a cellphone being held under the door, police said. The male suspect ran away when the girl screamed.

The suspect was wearing a black baseball hat with offset “Bauer” written in yellow lettering on the front, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Palatine police at (847) 359-9000. Anonymous tips can be made through the Palatine-Inverness Crime Stoppers at (847) 590-7867.