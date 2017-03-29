Man charged with Fernwood quadruple homicide in December

- A man has been charged with shooting five people, killing four, in a home in the Far South Side Fernwood neighborhood in December.

Lionel Parks, 29, faces four counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to Chicago Police.

Police say Parks entered the home in the 100 block of West 105th Street at 12:40 p.m. Dec. 17, forced the victims onto the floor and started shooting, police said.

Elijah Jackson, 36; Shacora Jackson, 40; and Nateyah Yafah Hines, 19, were all found dead, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. All three lived on the same block as the shooting.

A fourth person, 45-year-old Scott Travis Thompson of Romeoville, was also found dead, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Shacora Jackson suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and the other victims each suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head, according to the medical examiner’s office.

A fifth victim, an 18-year-old woman found outside with at least one gunshot wound, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she remained in critical condition.

Parks also tried to shoot a 22-year-old man but missed, and escaped without being hurt, police said.

A 2-year-old boy was also found in the house. He was unharmed and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital for observation.

Police said at the time it appeared the shooting might have been the result of a home invasion or robbery at a “dope house.”

Parks, of the Far South Side Roseland neighborhood, is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.