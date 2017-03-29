Man steals car in Back of the Yards with toddler, woman inside

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Police are looking for a car that was stolen Thursday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

A 32-year-old woman got out of her vehicle about 4 p.m. in the 1700 block of West 47th Street and walked into a nearby store, leaving a 60-year-old woman and 1-year-old girl in the car, according to Chicago Police. An unknown man got into the driver’s seat of the vehicle and drove north on Hermitage.

After a brief struggle, the 60-year-old woman and girl were able to escape from the vehicle in the 4600 block of South Hermitage, police said. The man then drove away, heading east on 46th Street. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a 35- to 46-year-old black or black Hispanic man, 5-foot-3 and 150 pounds, police said. He was wearing a blue Adidas jacket and blue jeans.

The stolen vehicle was a 2007 Jeep with the Illinois plates Z650654, police said. It is missing the rear bumper and one of the rear tail lights is not working.