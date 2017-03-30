Pregnant Chicago woman shot to death in South Shore

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A pregnant woman was found shot to death Thursday afternoon in an apartment in the South Shore neighborhood.

Patrice L. Calvin, 26, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head in an apartment in the 7500 block of South Luella at 12:06 p.m., according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Calvin, who was four months pregnant, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:27 p.m., authorities said. She lived on the same block.

No arrests have been made as Area South detectives investigate.