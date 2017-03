SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A person who was barricaded in an apartment for more than two hours Thursday afternoon in the South Side Oakland neighborhood is in custody.

A SWAT team responded to the male barricaded inside a building in the 3900 block of South Lake Park Avenue at 1:09 p.m., according to Chicago Police.

The male, whose age wasn’t available, was taken into custody at 3:16 p.m., police said. Additional details weren’t immediately available.