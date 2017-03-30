Four people shot and killed at South Shore restaurant

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Four people were shot to death at a South Shore restaurant Thursday afternoon.

According to neighbors, at least two gunmen entered Nadia Fish and Chicken at 75th and Coles just before 4 p.m. and started shooting.

Two people were fatally shot inside and two more got outside before being shot. The victims were all male, but their ages were unknown. Two bodies remained outside, covered by white sheets for more than an hour after the shooting.

A young woman — among dozens of people gathered at the crime scene tape in the 7400 block of South Coles — said two of her brothers were among the victims.

In and out of tears, she screamed at police officers and asked why her brothers hadn’t been taken to the hospital.

“Real talk, this is gonna make me go f—— crazy,” she said. “Why they still on the ground?”

No one is in custody and the victims have not been identified.

At 12:06 p.m., Patrice L. Calvin, 26, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head at an apartment blocks away in the 7500 block of South Luella, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.