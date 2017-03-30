State police investigating Dan Ryan shooting on South Side

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.

About 4:05 p.m., shots were reported fired in the northbound lanes of Interstate 90/94 at 33rd Street, according to state police.

A man told investigators he was driving in the middle lane when his rear window as shot out by someone who fired shots from a silver or gray van, police said. The van exited at 31st Street and drove north after the shooting.

The man was not injured, but his vehicle was struck multiple times, police said.

The right lane of the expressway near 33th Street was closed while authorities investigated, police said. The two left lanes remained open.