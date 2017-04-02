3 dead, 6 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Three men were killed and at least six others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening.

Most recently, a 23-year-old man was shot to death about 11:40 p.m. Saturday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, according to Chicago Police. He was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 5200 block of West Chicago when two males walked up and shot him in the head and chest before running away. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

At 6:22 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a burglary and found a 34-year-old man in the doorway of a home in the 11700 block of South Normal in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. He had been shot in the head and buttocks and was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:09 a.m., police and the medical examiner’s office said. His identity was not released Saturday and Area South detectives were investigating the events leading up to the shooting.

Just before 5 p.m. Friday in the first shooting of the weekend, a 21-year-old man was killed in the South Chicago neighborhood. Officers responding to a call of a person shot found him unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his back in the 8700 block of South Saginaw Avenue. The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:12 p.m., authorities said. Officers found a handgun in his waistband. His identity has not been released.

The three most recent nonfatal shootings happened within an hour of each other on Saturday afternoon on the West Side.

A 24-year-old man was shot about 4:15 p.m. in the Austin neighborhood when someone on foot fired shots in the 1200 block of North Mason, police said. He took himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park with a graze wound to the head, where he was listed in good condition.

About 30 minutes earlier, a 21-year-old man was shot in his buttocks in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. He was shot about 3:45 p.m. in the 800 block of North Monticello by someone who opened fired from a dark-colored SUV, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to his buttocks.

At 3:25 p.m., a 25-year-old man was shot in the foot in the Austin when someone inside a vehicle fired multiple shots at him as he was walked in the 1700 block of North Central, police said. He took himself to West Suburban Medical Center, where he was in good condition.

A teenager was wounded in a shooting about 12:35 p.m. in the Northwest Side Hermosa neighborhood. The 15-year-old boy was in an alley in the 2100 block of North Tripp when he was confronted by two males, one of whom fired shots, police said. The boy was shot in the head and taken in critical condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

A 21-year-old man was seriously wounded Saturday morning in a West Englewood neighborhood shooting on the South Side. He was walking about 9:15 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Paulina when two men shot him multiple times before running east on 72nd Street, police said. The man suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen and right arm and was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

About 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old man was at a stop light driving east in the 1400 block of West 83rd Street in Gresham when another car pulled up and someone inside it opened fire, police said. He was shot in the arm and taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center.

Thirty-two people were shot in the city last weekend, leaving three dead. Chicago has seen at least 141 homicides so far this year.