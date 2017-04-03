Police searching for teen who stole cellphone on Pink Line train

- Chicago Police are searching for a teenager who stole a cellphone from a rider on a Pink Line train last month.

About 8:55 p.m. March 10, the teen grabbed someone’s cellphone from their hand as the train stopped in the 2000 block of South Kostner, then ran off the train, according to a community alert from Area Central detectives.

The suspect was described as a black male between 17 and 18, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8 and 120-140 pounds with medium complexion.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect Monday. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8382.