1 dead, 2 wounded in Monday shootings on South, West sides

- A man was killed and two others were wounded in shootings Monday on the city’s South and West sides.

A man was shot to death Monday morning in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

At 11:57 a.m., the 47-year-old man was in the 1300 block of South Karlov when two other males walked up and fired shots. The man suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:34 p.m., according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His identity has not been released.

The day’s latest shooting happened about 12 hours later in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. An 18-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the forearm shortly before midnight in the 5700 block of South Artesian, police said. He told investigators he was sitting in a vehicle when someone walked up from behind, fired shots into the vehicle and then ran away. The man later showed up at St. Bernard Hospital, where he was treated and released.

In the first nonfatal shooting of the day, a 45-year-old man was wounded in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side. He was inside a lounge at 10:44 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Ashland when he got into an argument with a male, who then pulled out a gun and fired a shot, police said. The man suffered a graze wound to the face and was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park. His condition was stabilized and he was expected to be transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. The suspect was in custody early Tuesday.

Monday’s shootings followed a weekend in which 23 people were shot in Chicago, six fatally. At least 750 people have been wounded in citywide shootings so far this year.