Man 'absconds' from Illinois Department of Corrections custody

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A man serving an eight-year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections escaped from custody this week in Chicago.

Harron Raggs, 24, is listed as an “absconder” on the IDOC website. A department spokeswoman did not immediately respond to requests for information about his escape.

Raggs was serving an eight-year sentence from Cook County for possession of a stolen vehicle and residential burglary, according to IDOC records. He was booked into the Stateville Correctional Center on Aug. 15, 2016.

Raggs is described as a 5-foot-9, 160-pound black man with brown hair and brown eyes, according to IDOC records. He has an “RIP Grandma” tattoo on his right forearm, a “Jayden” tattoo on his right hand, “Haylee” on his left hand, “Trust None” on his neck, and a cross with a tribal symbol on his right forearm.

Chicago Police also declined to provide information about Raggs’ escape.