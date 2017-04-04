Arrest made in South Shore quadruple homicide

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A person has been arrested in connection with a South Shore neighborhood shooting last week that left four people dead.

Detectives made the arrest on Tuesday, Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet. Police scheduled a press conference for Wednesday morning.

About 3:30 p.m. last Thursday, a shooter walked into Nadia Fish and Chicken at the corner of 75th and Coles and opened fire, according to family members of the victims. Emmanuel C. Stokes, 28, and Edwin Davis, 32, were fatally shot inside the restaurant, authorities said.

Two other men, Dillon and Raheem Jackson, ran from the restaurant as gunfire erupted, but both were fatally shot in different parking lots within a block of the restaurant. All four were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

They were among seven people slain in a 12-hour burst of violence that happened within eight blocks of each other in the neighborhood.

Dillon and Raheem Jackson had gone to the restaurant to visit their mother, who has worked there for eight years, according to their grandmother, Georgia Jackson. She said she lost another grandson to gun violence in 2011.

“I can’t keep doing this,” Georgia Jackson said. “I’m losing too many kids.”

Guglielmi said after the shooting that the attack was considered “gang-related retaliation from another incident,” though it wasn’t clear what the incident was.