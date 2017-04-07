Five people shot in Austin

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Five people were shot Friday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The shooting happened at 1:38 p.m. near Central Avenue and Lake Street, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

The five victims were taken to area hospital, but details about their ages, genders and conditions was not immediately known, police said.

Reports that one of the victims has died could not be confirmed by police.

The CTA has rerouted its No. 85 Central buses in both directions via Central, Lake, Austin, Washington and Central, according to an alert from the agency.