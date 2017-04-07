Multiple vehicles reported stolen on Southwest Side

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Police are warning residents about a series of vehicle thefts in recent weeks on the Southwest Side.

In most incidents, the suspects stole vehicles with the keys inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. The thefts happened in the Vittum Park, Archer Heights and Garfield Ridge neighborhoods.

The thefts occurred:

• about 5:30 a.m. March 15 in the 5000 block of South Keating;

• about 3 a.m. March 16 in the 5100 block of South La Crosse;

• about 7:20 a.m. March 21 in the 5100 block of South Kenneth;

• about 6:25 a.m. March 22 in the 5000 block of South Kostner;

• about 3:15 p.m. March 23 in the 4900 block of South Pulaski;

• about 7 p.m. March 23 in the 5000 block of South Kolin;

• about 4 a.m. March 24 in the 5100 block of West 55th;

• about 7 a.m. March 24 in the 4800 block of South Lawler; and

• about 6:30 a.m. March 28 in the 5000 block of South Lawler.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.