Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in South Holland

SOUTH HOLLAND (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Police are searching for a driver who sped away from the scene of a fatal crash with a motorcycle Saturday night in south suburban South Holland.

About 7:35 p.m., the black and gray Suzuki motorcycle was traveling east on 170th Street, passing several vehicles on the curbside lane, when the bike crashed into the front of a silver Honda at the intersection with Dobson Avenue, according to South Holland police.

The crash knocked the male motorcyclist off the bike, police said. When officers and paramedics arrived at the scene, they found him lying in the street, near the severely damaged motorcycle and crash debris.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:56 p.m., the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. His identity was not released Sunday morning, pending notification of family.

Witnesses told investigators that the Honda sped away westbound on 170th after the crash, police said. The vehicle’s front bumper was found near the scene with a front Illinois license plate, registered to south suburban Dixmoor, still attached.

The South Holland Police Investigations Unit and the South Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating the crash.