Driver cited after chase, rollover crash in Old Town

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A man was cited early Sunday after he sped away from a traffic stop, was involved in a rollover crash, then tried to run away from officers in the Old Town neighborhood.

About 1 a.m., the 28-year-old drove a Lincoln Navigator SUV the wrong way in the 1300 block of North Hudson, a one-way street, according to Chicago Police.

When officers activated their emergency equipment and tried to stop the vehicle, it sped away, police said. The SUV turned north on North Cleveland Avenue, toward West North Avenue, where it crashed into a Hyundai Tucson.

The Lincoln then crashed into a parked Honda XLE and rolled over into a backyard, police said. The man tried to run away after the crash, but was apprehended after a short foot chase.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 31-year-old man, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

The 28-year-old was cited for driving the wrong way on a one-way street, fleeing and eluding police and leaving the scene of a crash, police said.