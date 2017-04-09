Police: Burglars struck 3 Pilsen businesses in less than an hour

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Police are warning that three businesses were burglarized within an hour last month on the Lower West and Near West sides.

In each March 31 incident, the suspects targeted food and cellphone businesses, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• At 3:18 a.m. in the 1400 block of West 18th Street;

• At 3:20 a.m. in the 1600 block of West 18th Street; and

• At 3:46 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Madison Street.

Three suspects were identified as possibly driving a gray or tan Buick with tinted windows, police said.

Anyone with information on the burglaries should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.