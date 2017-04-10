Police: 37-year-old woman's killer still at large

- The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in finding the person who fatally shot a 37-year-old woman last week in an unincorporated area of south suburban South Holland.

Ramona Shelton was found about 2 p.m. Thursday in her vehicle parked in front of her home in the 15500 block of Paxton Avenue, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

She had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene about 15 minutes later, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy ruled her death a homicide.

Shelton was last seen about 11:35 a.m. that day leaving her home to get lunch for contractors working on the property, police said. It does not appear she ever left her driveway.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (708) 865-4896.