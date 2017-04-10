Cook County judge killed, woman injured in West Chesterfield shooting Crime Cook County judge killed, woman injured in West Chesterfield shooting A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting early Monday in the West Chesterfield neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

- A Cook County judge was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting early Monday in the West Chesterfield neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

Officers responded at 4:51 a.m. to a call of shots fired in the 9400 block of South Forest and found a 66-year-old man and 52-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Chicago Police.

A police source identified the man as Cook County Associate Judge Raymond Myles, the Sun-Times is reporting. The woman’s relationship to Myles was unclear.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not confirm the man’s name Monday morning.

The woman was shot in the leg and taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center, police said.

Area South detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.