Aurora man gets 6 years for fondling women's feet at libraries

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - An obsession with feet will cost a west suburban man six years in prison, after he was convicted of fondling women’s feet at two public libraries last year.

On April 20, 2016, a woman working at a desk cubicle at the Warrenville Public Library felt something brush up against her feet several times, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney office.

The woman notified the library staff, who contacted police, prosecutors said. Warrenville police conducted an investigation and identified 45-year-old Omar Carlton as the man touching the woman’s feet.

A $100,000 arrest warrant was issued April 27, 2016, for Carlton, prosecutors said. He was arrested May 4.

He was out on bond at the time after being charged in a similar incident at the North Central College Library in Naperville, prosecutors said. He was returned to the custody of the DuPage County Jail and on Oct. 28, pleaded guilty of two counts of aggravated battery in a public place.

Carlton, an Aurora resident, was sentenced to three years for each count, prosecutors said. The sentences will be served consecutively and he will be required to serve 50 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.