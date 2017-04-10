Police: Man killed, child wounded in West Pullman shooting [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption (vonderauvisuals/Flickr) Crime Police: Man killed, child wounded in West Pullman shooting A 26-year-old man died and an 11-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting Monday evening in the West Pullman neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

About 5:20 p.m., they were in the 11600 block of South Bishop when a white vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said.

The man was shot in the back of the head and the boy was shot in the shoulder, police said. They were both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where the man died and the boy was listed in serious condition. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately report the fatality.