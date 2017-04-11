3 dead, 12 wounded in Monday shootings across Chicago

- Three people were killed, including a Cook County criminal court judge, and 12 more were wounded in shootings Monday across Chicago.

The latest homicide happened Monday night in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side. An unidentified male was shot to death about 9:20 p.m. in the 100 block of East 112th Street, according to Chicago Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately report the fatality.

About four hours earlier, a 26-year-old man was killed and an 11-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting in the West Pullman neighborhood, police said. About 5:20 p.m., they were in the 11600 block of South Bishop when a white vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire. The man was shot in the back of the head, and the boy was shot in the shoulder. They both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where the man died and the boy was listed in serious condition. The medical examiner’s office did not immediately report the fatality.

The Cook County judge was fatally shot early Monday in the West Chesterfield neighborhood on the Far South Side. Police found Cook County Associate Judge Raymond Myles, 66, wounded in the 9400 block of South Forest when responding to a call of shots fired at 4:51 a.m., according to police and the medical examiner’s office. A 52-year-old woman, whose relationship to Myles was unclear, was shot in the leg. They both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where Myles died and the woman was listed in serious condition. Police didn’t give a motive for the killing, but said they don’t believe the shootings were random.

The latest nonfatal shooting happened about 5:40 p.m. in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. A 19-year-old man was shot in the chest in the 6500 block of South Wolcott, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

At least 10 other people were wounded in shootings across the city on Monday.

The shootings follow a weekend in which 35 people were shot in the city, seven fatally. More than 829 people have been shot in Chicago so far this year, according to Sun-Times data.