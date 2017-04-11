Police recover defaced guns in Aurora

- Police recovered two guns with defaced serial numbers in two separate incidents in the last two weeks in west suburban Aurora.

About 1 p.m. April 4, officers met with 23-year-old Jasmine M. Kelly, who was staying at a motel in the 4300 block of Meridian Parkway in a room where someone had reported a domestic violence incident, according to Aurora police.

Kelly was not injured and alone in the room, but had earlier in the day been with a man familiar to the Aurora Police Department, police said. While she was talking with officers and staff from the motel, the man called her and made comments that led police to believe there was a gun in the room.

She consented to a search of the room and the officers eventually found a semi-automatic handgun with a defaced serial number and about 2.3 grams of cocaine, police said.

Kelly, who lives in Lockport, has been charged with unlawful possession of a defaced firearm and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, both felonies, police said. She also faces misdemeanor charges of unlawful use of a weapon and not having a FOID card.

Kelly was ordered held in jail on a $5,000 bond, according to the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

About 8:30 a.m. March 31, patrol officers stopped a vehicle that was speeding near Ashland Avenue and Lafayette Street, police said.

The driver, 27-year-old Rodrick L. Finley, was found to be driving on a suspended license and a search of the vehicle revealed a defaced, 9mm handgun, ammunition, 48 grams of cannabis packaged for delivery and an electronic scale, police said.

Finley, of Aurora, faces felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon and possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, police said. He was also charged with driving on a suspended license, not having insurance, speeding and failure to signal.

Bond information for Finley, who was charged in Kane County, was not immediately available.