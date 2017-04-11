Autopsy: Bones found in Alsip last week are human

- Bones found last week in south suburban Alsip are human, an autopsy has revealed.

The bones were discovered Thursday in the 5100 block of West 127th Street in Alsip by employees of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District, according to Illinois State Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The remains were turned over to the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy Saturday found the bones are human, but the cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.

Authorities will also try to extract a DNA profile if applicable, though the results are expected to take some time, Bradley said.

Illinois State Police are investigating.