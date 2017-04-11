66-year-old man, two children hurt in Old Town drive-by shooting

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A 66-year-old man and two 12-year-old boys were hurt in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon in the Old Town neighborhood on the Near North Side.

They were in the 1400 block of North Sedgwick at 2:41 p.m. when a vehicle drove by and someone fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.

One of the 12-year-old boys was shot in the chest and the other 12-year-old boy was shot in the left leg, police said. Both were taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital.

All three of their conditions were stabilized, police said.

