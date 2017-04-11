DuPage County sheriff's searching for two Burr Ridge gun thieves

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - The DuPage County sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who stole a handgun last month from a store in southwest suburban Burr Ridge.

On March 28, two males driving a black Chevrolet Tahoe LT went into the Almost Whole Sale Guns store at 7545 S. Madison St., according to a statement from the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

While inside, one of the males put a black Century/Canik 9MM handgun in his waistband and left the store without paying, police said. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Leonard at (630) 407-2569 or (630) 407-2400.