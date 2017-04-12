2 suburban Chicago men arrested in connection with ISIS

A screenshot of a Facebook post allegedly made by Edward Schimenti pledging allegiance to the Islamic State.

Screenshot of a photo of Edward Schimenti on his Facebook page.

Joseph D. Jones, a/k/a “Yusuf Abdulhaqq,” and Edward Schimenti, a/k/a “Abdul Wali,” pose in front of Islamic State flag with an FBI Confidential Human Source (blurred).

- Two suburban Chicago men have been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to support the Islamic State militant group.

A statement from the U.S. attorney's office in Chicago says Joseph D. Jones and Edward Schimenti were arrested Wednesday on charges of conspiring to provide and attempt to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham.

The men allegedly befriended two undercover FBI agents in the fall of 2015, as well as an individual cooperating with law enforcement who was not an ISIS supporter, according to the feds. Jones and Schimenti thought they were fellow ISIS devotees.

Jones and Schimenti allegedly shared photographs of themselves holding the Islamic State flag at the Illinois Beach State Park in Zion. Schimenti, also known as “Abdul Wali,” allegedly was caught on tape saying he would like to see the ISIS flag “on top of the White House.”

It adds they also gave cellphones to a cooperating informant believing they'd be used to detonate explosives in Syria. It also says the suspects drove the informant to O'Hare International Airport.

Schimenti told the informant to “drench that land with they, they blood,” according to the feds.

The men were due to appear in Chicago federal court later Wednesday.