Car from judge's shooting scene found; charges likely by Thursday

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - The security cameras Judge Raymond Myles asked neighbors to install on their homes could lead to the gunman who killed him earlier this week — with police confirming a car that left the murder scene was identified on video and recovered.

And at an unrelated press conference Wednesday morning, Chicago Police Deputy Supt. Kevin Navarro said he expected charges to be filed in Myles’ killing by Thursday, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Sources say tactical officers found the car at about 11 p.m. on Tuesday in the Calumet District on the Far South Side — a day after the judge and his girlfriend were shot outside his home in the 9400 block of South Forest.

The person driving the car was interviewed, but detectives don’t think that individual is tied to the slaying of Myles and the shooting of his girlfriend, who is recovering from bullet wounds, sources said Wednesday.

Other people connected to the vehicle are also being questioned, the sources said. Police haven’t confirmed a motive for the killing.

Myles, a Cook County associate judge, was shot at about 4:50 a.m. outside his home. A neighbor heard a woman scream, “Don’t kill him! Don’t kill him!” and about five shots.

Detectives said Myles walked out of his house after his 52-year-old girlfriend was shot and exchanged words with the assailant before he was gunned down on a back porch.

Neighbors said the 66-year-old judge, whose career spanned nearly two decades, often left the house early in the morning with his girlfriend to work out.

Police said they were investigating multiple theories for the shootings, from robbery to the possibility of a connection to one of the cases the judge handled in criminal court at 26th and California.

“Identifying people to bring in for questioning within 24 hours is exceptional in a murder case,” police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Tuesday. “We’re anxious to get to formal interrogations.”

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest.