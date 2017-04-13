1 dead, 7 wounded in Wednesday shootings on South, West sides

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A man was killed and at least seven other people were wounded in shootings Wednesday on the city’s South and West sides.

A 26-year-old man was shot to death at 10:33 a.m. in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. He was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 5400 block of West Kamerling when another male walked up, pulled out a handgun and fired shots into the vehicle, according to Chicago Police. The man was shot in the body and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The shooter was described as a black man, thought to be between 20 and 30 years old, wearing a dark hooded jacket. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information about the fatality.

The day’s latest shooting happened at 10:45 p.m. in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side. A 41-year-old man was found in a building vestibule with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 500 block of East 42nd Place, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

About 9:15 p.m., a 17-year-old boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 7400 block of South Chappel in the South Shore neighborhood, police said. He was taken in serious condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The circumstances of the shooting were not known.

Earlier Wednesday evening, a 16-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet in the Ashburn neighborhood on the Southwest Side. He was in a vehicle at 6:39 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Spaulding when another vehicle pulled alongside his and someone inside fired shots, police said. He suffered a graze wound to the knee and was taken in good condition to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park.

Shortly after 5 p.m., a 20-year-old man was outside in the 5400 block of South Winchester in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side when a gold vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, striking him in the knee, police said. He later showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

At 3:06 p.m., someone in a silver vehicle fired shots at a 21-year-old man in the 5000 block of West Jackson in Austin, police said. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

A 32-year-old man was wounded in an East Garfield Park neighborhood drive-by shooting at 1:03 p.m. on the West Side. He was driving south in the 100 block of North Kedzie when a green vehicle pulled up alongside and someone inside opened fire, police said. The man was shot in the arm and drove himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Wednesday’s first shooting happened at 2:18 a.m. in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side. A 30-year-old man was in a vehicle in the 4600 block of South Keeler when someone fired shots, striking him in the head, police said. He was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital. At least one person was taken into custody after the shooting and a weapon was recovered.

On Tuesday, two 12-year-old boys were among 15 people wounded in shootings in Chicago. More than 850 people have been shot across the city so far this year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data.