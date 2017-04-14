Burglary suspect found hiding under bed in Waukegan

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A burglary suspect was arrested Thursday when authorities found him hiding under a bed in his north suburban home.

Members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Warrants Team and the U.S. Marshal Service arrested 19-year-old Pedro Lara at his home in unincorporated Waukegan, according to the sheriff’s office. They found him hiding in the basement, covered in clothing under a bed.

Lara was wanted on a $75,000 arrest warrant charging burglary, theft, and criminal damage to property in Gurnee, the sheriff’s office said. There was also an active, no-bond warrant for his arrest for a parole violation from the Illinois Department of Corrections.

He remains at the Lake County Jail Friday and is expected to appear in court April 20.

