7 shot in Chicago since Friday afternoon

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Seven people were shot across Chicago in the first 10 hours of the weekend.

The latest attack happened about 2:40 a.m. Saturday in the West Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side, where a 24-year-old man was in a car in the 6100 block of South Kildare when someone in a white vehicle pulled up and shot him in the back, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

About 11 p.m. Friday, a 36-year-old man was driving in the 6600 block of South Campbell in the Marquette Park neighborhood when someone shot him in the leg and abdomen. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

At 9:45 p.m. in Logan Square, a 31-year-old man was getting out of a car parked in the 1800 block of North Drake when three or four shots rang out and he realized he’d been hit in the buttocks, police said. He was taken to Norwegian American Hospital in good condition.

About the same time, a 31-year-old man was in a vehicle headed south on Wood near 38th Street in McKinley Park when a red SUV pulled alongside him and someone inside it opened fire, hitting him in the left shoulder. The driver took him to Saint Anthony Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

At 8:30 p.m., a 28-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle in Brighton Park’s 2600 block of West 44th Street when he heard gunfire and was struck in the upper back, police said. He was in good condition at Mount Sinai.

Forty-five minutes earlier, someone walked up to a 32-year-old man in Lawndale’s 1600 block of South St. Louis and shot him in the wrist and buttocks, police said. He was in serious condition at Mount Sinai.

A 15-year-old was hurt in the weekend’s first shooting, which happened about 4:30 p.m. Friday in the South Loop. People were arguing in two separate vehicles in the 2400 block of South Michigan and at least one person opened fire, hitting the teen — who wasn’t involved in the fight — as he sat in a third vehicle, police said. He was in good condition at Mercy Hospital.

Thirty-five people were shot in Chicago last weekend. Follow violence across the city this weekend with the Chicago Sun-Times shooting tracker.