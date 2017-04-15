Parolee fatally shot in Minooka while celebrating release

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A parolee was fatally shot Friday night in southwest suburban Minooka while celebrating his release from prison earlier that day.

The 29-year-old man was celebrating with family members about 11:25 p.m. when “a disturbance broke out” inside a home in the 25000 block of Canal Road in Minooka, according to a statement from the Will County sheriff’s office. Someone inside the home got upset and fired a gunshot, striking the man in the chest.

The man, identified as Nathan A. Hofkamp of Minooka, was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, where he was pronounced dead Saturday morning, according to the Will County coroner’s office. The case is being investigated as a homicide, but the final cause and manner of his death was pending police, autopsy and toxicological reports.

A person of interest was cooperating with detectives, but no charges had been filed as of Saturday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

Hoffkamp was released on parole from the Vienna Correctional Center in downstate Vienna on Friday, according to Illinois Department of Corrections records. He was serving a two-year sentence for theft and aggravated assault of a peace officer.