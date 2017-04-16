Four people shot in Harvey

HARVEY (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Four people were shot late Saturday in front of a home in south suburban Harvey.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 14600 block of Myrtle Avenue about 11:30 p.m., said Sean Howard, spokesman for the city of Harvey.

Four victims, all males ranging in age from juvenile to 20 years old, were shot and taken to hospitals, Howard said. All four are in serious but “stable” condition, and their wounds are not thought to be life-threatening.

A suspicious vehicle circled the block before the shooting, then multiple people walked up and began shooting at the house, Howard said.

“We don’t believe this was a random act,” Howard said.

Police are talking to neighbors, and there are several surveillance cameras in the neighborhood, he added.

“We’re hopeful that we can make an arrest,” Howard said.