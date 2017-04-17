Police: Man shot to death on CTA Red Line platform on South Side Crime Police: Man shot to death on CTA Red Line platform on South Side A man was shot to death on a CTA Red Line platform at the Garfield Station early Monday on the South Side, police said.

- A man was shot to death on a CTA Red Line platform at the Garfield Station early Monday on the South Side, police said.

The 33-year-old was arguing with another male on the platform at 2:39 a.m. in the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard when the male took out a handgun and fired multiple shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the head and chest and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm his death.

Red Line trains temporarily bypassed the Garfield Station while police investigated the shooting, but normal service was resuming by 4:41 a.m., according to the CTA.