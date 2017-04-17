Police: Woman sexually assaulted in Lake View apartment

- Detectives are interviewing a person of interest after a woman reported a sexual assault early Sunday in a Lake View neighborhood apartment on the North Side.

The 24-year-old woman told officers she was sexually assaulted about midnight by a male in an apartment in the 500 block of West Oakdale, according to Chicago Police.

She met the male at a bar earlier in the evening and, after the assault, he took off with some of her personal property, including her cell phone, police said. The woman was taken to the hospital for medical attention. Her condition was stabilized.

As of Monday morning, Area North detectives were questioning a person of interest in connection to the incident. The investigation is ongoing.