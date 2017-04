- A man who said he was shot Thursday night showed up at a West Side hospital for treatment Monday morning.

The 32-year-old man walked into Stroger Hospital about 8 a.m. Monday with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder, according to Chicago Police.

He told investigators he was shot about 6:20 p.m. Thursday in the 6500 block of South Paulina in the South Side West Englewood neighborhood, police said.

He was treated and released from Stroger, police said.