Men charged with stealing credit cards, purses from Lisle apartment

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Two men were charged Sunday with burglarizing an apartment in west suburban Lisle.

About 3:30 a.m., residents reported a burglary in the 5400 block of Burr Oak Road, according to a statement from Lisle police. Two men made off with keys to a vehicle, cell phones, purses, credit cards and other personal items.

Tyler Croy, 25, and Jawon M. Thomas, 25, were taken into custody and charged after being identified, police said. Both men live in the same block the burglary took place.

Croy and Thomas were charged with residential burglary and possession and/or use of a stolen credit card, both felonies, police said. They were also charged with a misdemeanor for criminal trespass to motor vehicle. They were taken to the DuPage County Jail, where they await bond hearings.