Gun found at Berwyn middle school after student posts to Snapchat

- A handgun was recovered Monday afternoon at a west suburban Berwyn middle school after a student posted a video of it to the social networking platform Snapchat.

Around 1:40 p.m., officers responded to Lincoln Middle School, 6432 W. 16th St., and were informed a student posted a video to Snapchat that appeared to show them displaying a gun, according to a post on the Berwyn Police Department’s Facebook page.

Lincoln Middle School was placed on a hard lock-down while a search was conducted, police said. During the search, the handgun was recovered.

Berwyn police held four people in connection with the incident while they investigated with school authorities. It was not immediately clear if all four remained in custody Monday night.

Police said there was no further danger to the community.