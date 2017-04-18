2 dead, 9 wounded in Monday shootings across Chicago

- Two men were killed and at least nine other people were wounded in shootings Monday across Chicago.

About 11:25 a.m., one man was killed in a South Shore neighborhood drive-by shooting that also left a 26-year-old woman critically wounded on the South Side. The 26-year-old woman was driving a vehicle with 19-year-old Christopher Reed in the passenger seat in the 7000 block of South Chappel, when another vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire, striking both victims multiple times, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Reed, who lived in the same neighborhood, was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:53 a.m. The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

Earlier Monday, a man was shot to death near a CTA Red Line station on the South Side. The 33-year-old victim was arguing with another male at 2:39 a.m. in the street in the 200 block of West Garfield, when the male took out a handgun and fired multiple shots. Police initially said the shooting happened on the platform of the Garfield Station, but then later said the two men were instructed to leave CTA property by a CTA employee. They walked west on Garfield before the suspect opened fire. The man was shot in the head and chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died at 3:53 a.m., police and the medical examiner’s office said. His identity has not been released. Police said a 33-year-old man was in custody Monday evening and charges were pending in connection with the shooting.

The day’s latest nonfatal shooting happened at 9:48 p.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. A 24-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 4000 block of West Washington when a male walked up to him and fired shots, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

At 6:21 p.m., a 25-year-old man was shot in the groin while walking in an alley in the 6500 block of South Maplewood in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said. He drove himself to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

An 18-year-old man was grazed by a bullet at 3:48 p.m. in a West Englewood neighborhood shooting on the South Side. He was walking in the 6600 block of South Justine when two males approached him from behind and demanded money, police said. When the man ran away, someone fired shots that grazed his left index finger. He drove himself to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition and was treated and released.

Shots rang out at 12:24 p.m. while two men, ages 18 and 24, were walking down the street in the 300 block of South Leavitt on the Near West Side, police said. Both men went to Rush University Medical Center. One was shot in the neck and listed in serious condition, and the other suffered a graze wound to the face and was in good condition.

At 11:26 a.m., a 19-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the legs while he was a passenger in a vehicle in the 800 block of West 99th Street in the South Side Washington Heights neighborhood, police said. He was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

A 28-year-old man was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting at 10:11 a.m. in the West Side Austin neighborhood. He was in the 5500 block of West North when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said. The man was shot in the abdomen, palm and arm, and taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

The day’s first shooting happened at 12:25 a.m. in West Garfield Park. A 40-year-old woman was standing with a group of people in a vacant lot in the 300 block of South Kilbourn when she heard shots and felt pain, police said. She was shot in the abdomen and taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Monday’s shootings followed a violent Easter holiday weekend in which two men were killed and at least 43 other people were wounded in shootings — including the incidents on Kilbourn and Garfield — across Chicago.