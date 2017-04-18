Police: Man and woman shot dead in Back of the Yards

- A man and woman were shot to death Tuesday morning in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

They were sitting in a dark vehicle in the 5100 block of South Halsted at 8:17 a.m. when a white vehicle pulled up and two people got out and fired shots, according to police.

The 25-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were both dead at the scene. Police said the man was a documented gang member.

The suspects drove away after the shooting.