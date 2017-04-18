Woman pulled from car in St. Charles river charged with DUI

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A woman whose car plunged into the Fox River in a park Monday night in west suburban St. Charles had been drinking, according to police.

Jeannette Geskie, 26, faces one count of DUI, according to St. Charles police.

At 9:38 p.m., an officer was in the parking lot of Pottawatomie Park at 801 N. Second Ave. when she watched a vehicle drive down the boat ramp and into the river, police said.

The officer called for additional help, and Officer Charles Crumlett swam out to the vehicle as it was slowly sinking, police said. He broke out the back window using a baton and pulled Geskie from the car.

With the assistance of other officers and the St. Charles Fire Department, Crumlett got her to the shore. Crumlett, an 11-year veteran of the department, swam an estimated 70 feet from the shoreline to the car, police said.

Geskie had become confused and did not intentionally drive into the river, according to police. She was taken to Delnor Hospital in Geneva, where it was determined that she had been drinking. After being released from the hospital, she was taken to the police station.

Geskie, of St. Charles, was released on bond and is next scheduled to appear in court June 7.